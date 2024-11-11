Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Norton Motorcycles (part of TVS Motor) announces leadership change

Norton Motorcycles (part of TVS Motor) announces leadership change

Image

Last Updated : Nov 11 2024 | 1:16 PM IST
Norton Motorcycles, a producer of premium hand-crafted motorcycles and part of TVS Motor, has announced that Dr. Robert Hentschel will step back from his role as Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately, and will transition to a non-executive director role within the company.

Since 2021, Robert has been instrumental in strengthening Norton's foundations, guiding the company through crucial stages of its growth plan and establishing a strong operational base. He has fostered a strong, synergistic relationship with parent TVS Motor Company, which has been pivotal in advancing Norton's progress and setting the stage for future success.

To support Norton's continued growth, the company has introduced an updated leadership structure. Nevijo Mance will join as Executive Director, overseeing all upstream business operations. In this role, he will lead product design, development and engineering, manufacturing, procurement, quality control, and supply chain management. Nevijo's focus on these areas will ensure that Norton maintains its high standards of craftsmanship, quality, and innovation, setting a strong foundation for delivering world-class motorcycles to its customers.

 

Richard Arnold, appointed as Executive Director in June 2024, will manage downstream business operations, including marketing, brand management, sales, distribution, customer relationship management, after-sales service, product management, and public relations. His role will centre on enhancing customer experience, expanding Norton's market reach, and strengthening the brand's presence across global markets. This will ensure that Norton's commitment to quality and customer satisfaction is reflected in all customer interactions with the Norton brand.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Modi, Narendra Modi

People trying to divide society, India's unity key to development: PM Modi

College students, students

TOSS SSC, Inter Results 2024 are out, here's how to check and download

Lebanon blast

Lebanon: Traumatised by war, children facing physical and emotional scars

BSE, NSE, Indian share market, Stock market

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex up 280pts; Nifty hovers around 24, 250; IT, banks, financials lead

Gautam Gambhir

Australia vs India 1st Test: Rahul to open in Rohit's absence - Gambhir

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 11 2024 | 1:03 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodaySwiggy IPO AllotmentPro Kabaddi League LIVEMarket TodayBusiness Standard BFSI Summit 2024 LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon