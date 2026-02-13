IRCTC Q3 PAT climbs 16% YoY to Rs 394 cr

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) reported a 15.61% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 394.33 crore, while revenue from operations rose 18.35% to Rs 1,449.47 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q3 FY25.

Profit before tax (PBT) stood at Rs 529.20 crore in Q3 FY26, marking a 15.91% year-on-year increase.

Total expenses rose 21.37% to Rs 1,000.92 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q3 FY25. During the quarter, the cost of materials consumed stood at Rs 16.94 crore (up 4.56% YoY), while employee benefits expense was at Rs 85.65 crore (up 15.44% YoY).

On the segmental front, catering was at Rs 661.43 crore (up 19.21% YoY), revenue from rail neer was at Rs 102.75 crore (up 6.64% YoY), internet ticketing stood at Rs 400.63 crore (up 13.26% YoY) and revenue from tourism was at Rs 149.52 crore (up 20.15% YoY) during the quarter.

The Board has declared a 2nd interim dividend of Rs 3.50 per equity share of face value Rs 2 each, i.e., 175% for FY 2025-26. Friday, February 20, 2026, has been fixed as the record date to determine the eligibility of shareholders for the payment of the 2nd interim dividend for FY 2025-26.

Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) is an Indian public sector undertaking that provides ticketing, catering, and tourism services for the Indian Railways.

Shares of Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation rose 0.08% to Rs 622.35 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News