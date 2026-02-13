Friday, February 13, 2026 | 10:37 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / IRCTC Q3 PAT climbs 16% YoY to Rs 394 cr

IRCTC Q3 PAT climbs 16% YoY to Rs 394 cr

Last Updated : Feb 13 2026 | 10:31 AM IST

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) reported a 15.61% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 394.33 crore, while revenue from operations rose 18.35% to Rs 1,449.47 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q3 FY25.

Profit before tax (PBT) stood at Rs 529.20 crore in Q3 FY26, marking a 15.91% year-on-year increase.

Total expenses rose 21.37% to Rs 1,000.92 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q3 FY25. During the quarter, the cost of materials consumed stood at Rs 16.94 crore (up 4.56% YoY), while employee benefits expense was at Rs 85.65 crore (up 15.44% YoY).

On the segmental front, catering was at Rs 661.43 crore (up 19.21% YoY), revenue from rail neer was at Rs 102.75 crore (up 6.64% YoY), internet ticketing stood at Rs 400.63 crore (up 13.26% YoY) and revenue from tourism was at Rs 149.52 crore (up 20.15% YoY) during the quarter.

 

The Board has declared a 2nd interim dividend of Rs 3.50 per equity share of face value Rs 2 each, i.e., 175% for FY 2025-26. Friday, February 20, 2026, has been fixed as the record date to determine the eligibility of shareholders for the payment of the 2nd interim dividend for FY 2025-26.

Also Read

MK Stalin, Stalin

Stalin credits ₹5,000 to TN women under Kalaignar Scheme ahead of polls

Australia vs Zimbabwe T20 World Cup 2026 live scorecard

Australia vs Zimbabwe LIVE SCORE T20 World Cup 2026: All eyes on Mitchell Marsh; toss at 10.30 am

Stock Market LIVE Updates, Feb 13

Stock Market Crash LIVE: Sensex slumps 850 pts, Nifty below 25,550; IT index falls 5%, Metal 3%

PNGS Reva Diamond Jewellery IPO

PNGS Reva Diamond Jewellery IPO opens Feb 24: Check price band, size, dates

India's taxpayer base doubled to 12 cr in 11 yrs, middle class expands: FM

India's taxpayer base doubled to 12 cr in 11 yrs, middle class expands: FM

Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) is an Indian public sector undertaking that provides ticketing, catering, and tourism services for the Indian Railways.

Shares of Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation rose 0.08% to Rs 622.35 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Board of Indian Railway Catering&Tourism Corp. recommends Second Interim dividend

Board of Indian Railway Catering&Tourism Corp. recommends Second Interim dividend

Zensar Tech inks deal worth USD 210 million

Zensar Tech inks deal worth USD 210 million

ONGC Q3 PAT rises 2% YoY to Rs 8,372 cr

ONGC Q3 PAT rises 2% YoY to Rs 8,372 cr

Hindalco Industries declines after Q3 PAT falls over 45% YoY

Hindalco Industries declines after Q3 PAT falls over 45% YoY

INR loses momentum amid AI led sharp sell-off in equities globally

INR loses momentum amid AI led sharp sell-off in equities globally

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 13 2026 | 10:31 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayIT Stocks todayStocks to Buy TodayIBM Hiring 2026Gold and Silver Price todayIMD Weather Update TodayFractal Analytics IPO AllotmentUS Taiwan Trade DealQ3 Results Today