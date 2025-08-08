Rolcon Engineering Company consolidated net profit declines 7.69% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 26.46% to Rs 12.45 croreNet profit of Rolcon Engineering Company declined 7.69% to Rs 0.96 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 26.46% to Rs 12.45 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 16.93 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales12.4516.93 -26 OPM %10.6012.17 -PBDT1.532.20 -30 PBT1.151.89 -39 NP0.961.04 -8
