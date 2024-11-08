NRB Bearings consolidated net profit rises 46.55% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 8.07% to Rs 301.51 croreNet profit of NRB Bearings rose 46.55% to Rs 35.26 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 24.06 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 8.07% to Rs 301.51 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 278.99 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales301.51278.99 8 OPM %17.1916.31 -PBDT59.2044.35 33 PBT47.6333.63 42 NP35.2624.06 47
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content