NSE launches Nifty Chemicals Index

The index will focus on the top 20 stocks from the Nifty 500 that belong to the chemicals industry, selected based on their six-month average free-float market capitalization. Preference will be given to stocks available for trading in the derivatives segment on the NSE.
Stock weightage within the index is determined by free-float market capitalization, with a single stock cap of 33% and a combined cap of 62% for the top three stocks. The index has a base date of 1 April 2005, and a base value of 1000. It will undergo semi-annual reconstitution and quarterly rebalancing.
The index's performance highlights indicate a 5.67% total return in the past year, as of February 28, 2025, and a 19.71% Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) since its inception.
Key constituents of the index include Pidilite Industries (13.35% weightage), SRF (13.24%), UPL (10.45%), PI Industries (7.98%), and Solar Industries India (6.92%).
The Nifty Chemicals Index is expected to serve as a benchmark for asset managers and a reference index for passive investment vehicles such as Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs), index funds, and structured products.
