Nifty March futures trade at premium

Nifty March futures trade at premium

Last Updated : Mar 11 2025 | 5:04 PM IST

IndusInd Bank, Zomato and Infosys were the top traded contracts.

The Nifty March 2025 futures closed at 22,589.95, a premium of 92.05 points compared with the Nifty's closing 22,497.90 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 added 37.60 points or 0.17% to 22,497.90.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, rose 0.62% to 14.07.

IndusInd Bank, Zomato and Infosys were the top trading individual stock futures contracts in the F&O segment of the NSE.

The March 2025 F&O contracts will expire on 27 March 2025.

First Published: Mar 11 2025 | 4:48 PM IST

