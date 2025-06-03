Tuesday, June 03, 2025 | 11:53 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
NSE SME Blue Water Logistics lists with a gentle ripple

NSE SME Blue Water Logistics lists with a gentle ripple



Last Updated : Jun 03 2025 | 11:50 AM IST

Shares of Blue Water Logistics were trading at Rs 138.85 on the NSE, a premium of 2.85% compared with the issue price of Rs 135.

The scrip was listed at Rs 141, a premium of 4.44% compared with the initial public offer (IPO) price. The stock was currently down 1.52% over its listing price.

The counter hit a high of Rs 146 and a low of Rs 135.20. About 8.68 lakh shares of the company changed hands at the counter.

Blue Water Logistics' IPO was subscribed 8.75 times. The issue opened for bidding on 27 May 2025 and it closed on 29 May 2025. The price band of the IPO was set at Rs 132 to Rs 135 per share.

 

The IPO comprised fresh issue of 30,00,000 equity shares. The promoter and promoter group shareholding diluted to 69.55% from 95.62% pre-issue.

The company intends to utilize the net proceeds to fund capital expenditure requirements by purchasing vehicles and body building, to meet working capital requirements and general corporate purposes.

Ahead of the Blue Water Logistics on 26 May 2025, raised Rs 11.27 crore from anchor investors. The board has allotted 8.35 lakh shares at Rs 135 per share to 6 anchor investors.

Blue Water Logistics specializes in comprehensive logistics and supply chain solutions. The companys core services include freight forwarding, custom clearance, and transportation handling. With five branch offices located in Chennai, Delhi, Jaipur, Visakhapatnam, and Thane, along with a wide network of partners and vendors, the company serves clients across India and internationally. It provides end-to-end logistics through air, sea, and surface transport. As of 31 March 2025, the company had 83 employees.

The company recorded revenue from operations of Rs 196.18 crore and net profit of Rs 10.67 crore for the period ended 31 March 2025.

MIC Electronics receives Rs 1.11 crore order from East Central Railway

Market slips into negative terrain; metal shares climb

Tata Comm integrates new submarine cable system -TGN-IA2 into its network

NSE SME Nikita Papers crumples on debut

L&T bags significant order for water & effluent treatment business

First Published: Jun 03 2025 | 11:30 AM IST

