Tuesday, June 03, 2025 | 11:35 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / NSE SME Nikita Papers crumples on debut

NSE SME Nikita Papers crumples on debut

Image

Last Updated : Jun 03 2025 | 11:31 AM IST

Shares of Nikita Papers were trading at Rs 85.50 on the NSE, a discount of 17.79% compared with the issue price of Rs 104.

The scrip was listed at Rs 90, a discount of 13.46% compared with the initial public offer (IPO) price. The stock was currently frozen at its lower limit of 5% over its listing price.

The counter hit a high of Rs 92 and a low of Rs 85.50. About 4.06 lakh shares of the company changed hands at the counter.

Nikita Papers' IPO was subscribed 1.40 times. The issue opened for bidding on 27 May 2025 and it closed on 29 May 2025. The price band of the IPO was set at Rs 95 to Rs 104 per share.

 

The IPO comprised fresh issue of 64,94,400 equity shares. The promoter and promoter group shareholding diluted to 59.219% from 80.38% pre-issue.

The company intends to utilize the net proceeds to meet capital expenditure for setting up a power plant, working capital requirements, issue expenses, and general corporate purposes.

Also Read

PremiumArpu vs users: Telecom tariff hikes in July trigger surprising trends

Bharti Hexacom stock hits new high, zooms 58% from April low; here's why

Stock Market, BSE, Nifty, Capital

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex down 400 pts; Nifty below 24,650; YES Bank, Ola fall up to 7%

JD Vance, Usha Vance, PM Modi

Kids put PM Modi in grandfather category: Usha Vance recalls India trip

Dadaji Bhuse

Maharashtra to give basic military training from Class 1: Minister

Biocon Biologics

Biocon share price pops 2% on CDSCO nod for diabetes drug; key details here

Ahead of the Nikita Papers on 26 May 2025, raised Rs 9.03 crore from anchor investors. The board has allotted 8.68 lakh shares at Rs 104 per share to 4 anchor investors.

Nikita Papers is a leading manufacturer of Kraft paper with an installed capacity of approximately 1,33,000 MTPA. The company produces Kraft paper ranging from 80 to 200 GSM in various Burst Factor (B.F.) grades, catering to diverse customer needs across the paper industry. As on 09 May 2025, the company had 208 employees.

The company recorded revenue from operations of Rs 265.14 crore and net profit of Rs 15.68 crore for the period ended 31 December 2024.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

L&T bags significant order for water & effluent treatment business

L&T bags significant order for water & effluent treatment business

RITES emerges as L-1 bidder for tender floated by Gujarat Urban Development Company

RITES emerges as L-1 bidder for tender floated by Gujarat Urban Development Company

BSE SME Astonea Labs inches higher on debut

BSE SME Astonea Labs inches higher on debut

Volumes soar at Aptus Value Housing Finance India Ltd counter

Volumes soar at Aptus Value Housing Finance India Ltd counter

Government of India announces the sale of two dated securities for a notified amount of ₹32,000 crore

Government of India announces the sale of two dated securities for a notified amount of ₹32,000 crore

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 03 2025 | 11:21 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayNifty Trading StrategyGold-Silver Price TodayDividend TodayDisney LayoffsRCB vs PBKS Pitch ReportLive News TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon