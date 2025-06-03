Tuesday, June 03, 2025 | 11:35 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Tata Comm integrates new submarine cable system -TGN-IA2 into its network

Tata Comm integrates new submarine cable system -TGN-IA2 into its network

Image

Last Updated : Jun 03 2025 | 11:31 AM IST

Tata Communications announced the integration of a new submarine cable system TGN-IA2 constructed by the Asia Direct Cable (ADC) consortium, into its existing network fabric.

Built to deliver seamless connectivity, scalable bandwidth solutions, and high-capacity data transfer across multiple routes, TGN-IA2 will enable customers including enterprises, hyperscalers, and service providers to leverage availability of diverse and resilient connectivity solutions from a single provider in their Intra-Asia networks.

Additionally, TGN-IA2 will seamlessly integrate with Tata Communications existing assets, facilitating connectivity solutions from Asia into key geographies, including the US; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA); and India.

Unlike traditional consortium-built systems, the independence of owning and controlling end-to end capacity upgrades on TGN-IA2 will give Tata Communications unmatched flexibility and scalability, enabling faster provisioning and business readiness for customers. Enterprises can now enjoy a best-in-class network that adapts rapidly to changing needs, supports data-intensive applications such as AI, data centre-to-data centre connectivity and high-definition streaming empowering businesses to compete and grow in the ever-transforming digital economy.

 

First Published: Jun 03 2025 | 11:10 AM IST

