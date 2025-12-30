Tuesday, December 30, 2025 | 02:38 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / NSE SME EPW India plugs into Dalal Street with a premium market listing

NSE SME EPW India plugs into Dalal Street with a premium market listing

Image

Last Updated : Dec 30 2025 | 2:31 PM IST

EPW India was trading at Rs 116.55 on the NSE, a 20.15% premium to the issue price of Rs 97.

The stock listed at Rs 111, a 14.43% premium to the IPO price, and is currently frozen at its upper limit of 5% over the listing price. It touched a high of Rs 116.55 and a low of Rs 111, with 5.12 lakh shares traded on the exchange.

EPW India's IPO was subscribed 1.29 times. The issue opened for bidding on 22 December 2025 and it closed on 24 December 2025. The price band of the IPO was fixed between Rs 95 to Rs 97 per share.

 

The IPO comprised fresh issue of 32,79,600 equity shares. The company intends to utilize the net proceeds to meet working capital requirements, repayment of banking facilities availed by the company and general corporate purpose.

Ahead of the IPO, EPW India on 19 December 2025, raised Rs 9.04 crore from anchor investors. The board allotted 9.32 lakh shares at Rs 97 per share to 3 anchor investors.

EPW India is an IT electronics refurbishing company that provides refurbished electronic products at significantly lower prices compared to new products, using two supply chain models: direct-to-consumer (D2C) and business-to-business (B2B). The companys business model encompasses an end-to-end reverse supply chain for IT assets. This involves procuring used IT assets such as laptops, desktops, Chromebooks, and peripherals, refurbishing them to near-new condition, and selling them directly to end users, including businesses and retail customers. Currently, the company sells IT products such as laptops, desktops, Chromebooks, monitors, and accessories (keyboards, mouse, etc.) through its own retail stores and website. As of 30 September 2025, the company had a total of 84 employees.

The company recorded revenue from operations of Rs 44.03 crore and net profit of Rs 4.02 crore for the period ended 30 September 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Steel Exchange board OKs proposal to raise funds up to Rs 700 crore via equity route

Steel Exchange board OKs proposal to raise funds up to Rs 700 crore via equity route

BSE SME Dachepalli Publishers opens a new chapter with a subdued market debut

BSE SME Dachepalli Publishers opens a new chapter with a subdued market debut

Yes Bank Ltd down for fifth straight session

Yes Bank Ltd down for fifth straight session

Alkem Laboratories Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Alkem Laboratories Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 30 2025 | 2:22 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayMotilal Oswal Sector of the WeekGold and Silver Price TodayKhaleda Zia DeathDelhi Weather TodayIndian IPO Market Outlook 2026Gold and Silver Price Outlook 2026UGC Net Exam DateIND vs NZ ODI Squad
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon