Yes Bank Ltd down for fifth straight session

Yes Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 21.34, down 0.09% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 8.93% in last one year as compared to a 9.53% rally in NIFTY and a 14.46% spurt in the Nifty Private Bank index.
Yes Bank Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 21.34, down 0.09% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.17% on the day, quoting at 25897.6. The Sensex is at 84563.41, down 0.16%.Yes Bank Ltd has lost around 4.94% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Private Bank index of which Yes Bank Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 1.38% in last one month and is currently quoting at 28352.3, up 0.04% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 531.28 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 687.65 lakh shares in last one month.
The benchmark December futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 21.31, down 0.33% on the day. Yes Bank Ltd jumped 8.93% in last one year as compared to a 9.53% rally in NIFTY and a 14.46% spurt in the Nifty Private Bank index.
The PE of the stock is 24 based on TTM earnings ending September 25.
