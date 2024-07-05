NSE SME Nephro Care India rallies on listing day

Shares of Nephro Care India were quoting at Rs 179.55 on the NSE, a premium of 99.50% compared with the issue price of Rs 90.

The counter hit a high of Rs 179.55 and a low of Rs 171. About 4.50 lakh shares of the company changed hands at the counter.

Nephro Care India's IPO was subscribed 486.48 times. The issue opened for bidding on 28 June 2024 and it closed on 2 July 2024. The price band of the IPO was fixed between Rs 85 to Rs 90 per share.

The IPO comprised fresh issue of 45,84,000 equity shares. The promoter and promoter group shareholding diluted to 61.39% from 85.02% pre-issue.

The company intends to utilize the net proceeds for setting up a multi-speciality hospital in the name of Vivacity Multi Specialty Hospital (unit of Nephro Care) at Kolkata (Madhyamgaram), West Bengal and general corporate purpose.

Ahead of the IPO, Nephro Care on Thursday, 27 June 2024, raised Rs 11.14 crore from anchor investors. The board allotted 12.38 lakh shares at Rs 90 per share to 3 anchor investors.

Kolkata-based Nephro Care is a treatment center for chronic kidney disease. They offer a variety of treatments, including dialysis, and cover not just medical needs but also lifestyle and emotional well-being. They have a team of doctors, paramedical staff, and a management team. The company also has its own daycare unit. Their services include dialysis, outpatient clinic with various specialists, pathology lab, pharmacy, diagnostics, nutritional counseling, and even home care. Currently they have 127 employees.

The company recorded revenue from operations of Rs 19.75 crore and net profit of Rs 3.40 crore for the nine month ended on 31 December 2023.

The scrip was listed at Rs 171, a premium of 90% over the initial public offer (IPO) price. The stock is currently frozen in its upper limit of 5% over its listing price.