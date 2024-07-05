Banking stocks edge lower

Banking stocks were trading in red, with the BSE BANKEX index decreasing 397.06 points or 0.66% at 60046.63 at 13:46 IST.

Among the components of the BSE BANKEX index, HDFC Bank Ltd (up 4.49%), IndusInd Bank Ltd (up 0.96%), and ICICI Bank Ltd (up 0.41%), were the top losers.

On the other hand, Yes Bank Ltd (up 7.47%), Federal Bank Ltd (up 2.99%), and State Bank of India (up 1.32%) turned up.

At 13:45 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 378.71 or 0.7% at 54153.84.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 103.63 points or 0.64% at 16207.59.

The Nifty 50 index was down 47.25 points or 0.19% at 24254.9.

The BSE Sensex index was down 317.06 points or 0.4% at 79732.61.

On BSE,2150 shares were trading in green, 1710 were trading in red and 111 were unchanged.

