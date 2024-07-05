Volumes soar at Medplus Health Services Ltd counter

Medplus Health Services Ltd clocked volume of 34.33 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 35.7 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 96144 shares

Blue Star Ltd, HEG Ltd, Ircon International Ltd, Vardhman Textiles Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 05 July 2024.

Medplus Health Services Ltd clocked volume of 34.33 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 35.7 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 96144 shares. The stock lost 2.75% to Rs.670.95. Volumes stood at 86516 shares in the last session.

Blue Star Ltd recorded volume of 30.56 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 14.24 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.15 lakh shares. The stock gained 5.87% to Rs.1,699.95. Volumes stood at 3.15 lakh shares in the last session.

HEG Ltd registered volume of 13.1 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 11.65 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.12 lakh shares. The stock rose 0.72% to Rs.2,264.70. Volumes stood at 1.38 lakh shares in the last session.

Ircon International Ltd clocked volume of 953.64 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 10.99 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 86.78 lakh shares. The stock gained 11.56% to Rs.312.10. Volumes stood at 118.51 lakh shares in the last session.

Vardhman Textiles Ltd saw volume of 14.97 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 9.51 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.57 lakh shares. The stock increased 8.56% to Rs.526.70. Volumes stood at 1.73 lakh shares in the last session.

