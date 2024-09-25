178K PVTGs in J'khand electoral roll, focus on inclusive polls: Official

The second Special Summary Revision (SSR) in the state, with respect to July 1, 2024 as the qualifying date, has been completed and the electoral roll was published on August 27 | File image

Jharkhand, which is gearing up for elections to the 81-member assembly, has 100 per cent enrolment of voters belonging to particularly vulnerable tribal groups (PVTGs) in the electoral roll, a top EC official. Altogether 25.9 million electors are registered in the state where the tenure of the assembly is due to expire on January 5, 2025. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp "There is 100 per cent enrolment of 178,000 voters belonging to eight PVTGs in the electoral roll. With a focus on inclusive and participative elections, all officials were directed to enhance participation of PVTGs and tribal groups in the elections," Jharkhand Chief Electoral Officer K Ravi Kumar said.

The second Special Summary Revision (SSR) in the state, with respect to July 1, 2024 as the qualifying date, has been completed and the electoral roll was published on August 27, he said, adding that copies of the same were provided to political parties.

As of September 20, a total of 25.9 million crore electors are registered in the state with about 12.8 million women voters.

"Over 1.105 million first-time voters (18-19 years), 114,000 85+ senior citizens and 364,000 PwD voters are registered in the state. More than 1,845 voters are 100+ years old," as per a statement by the Election Commission.

The Election Commission on Tuesday made it clear to central and state enforcement agencies that it will have "zero tolerance towards use of money power" in the upcoming assembly elections.

Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar along with Election Commissioners Gyanesh Kumar and Dr SS Sandhu reviewed poll preparedness here and held meetings with political parties, security forces and other stakeholders on Monday and Tuesday.