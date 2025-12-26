Friday, December 26, 2025 | 12:22 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / NTPC commissions full 23 MW capacity of Solapur Solar Project

NTPC commissions full 23 MW capacity of Solapur Solar Project

Image

Last Updated : Dec 26 2025 | 12:16 PM IST

NTPC announced the commercial operation of the remaining 13 MW of its 23 MW Solapur Solar PV Project in Maharashtra, taking the project to full capacity.

The remaining 13 MW was declared commercially operational effective 25 December 2025, taking the Solapur Solar PV Project to its full 23 MW capacity. Following this, NTPCs total installed capacity increased to 60,796 MW on a standalone basis and 85,623 MW on a group basis, the company said.

NTPC is India's largest energy conglomerate. It has a presence in the entire value chain of the power generation business.

The companys consolidated net profit declined 3.9% to Rs 5,066.78 crore on a 0.2% increase in net sales to Rs 44,785.82 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.

 

Shares of NTPC rose 0.90% to Rs 325.50 on the BSE.

First Published: Dec 26 2025 | 12:02 PM IST

