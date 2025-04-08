NTPC Green Energy announces incorporation of JV - NTPC-MAHAPREIT Green Energy

NTPC Green Energy announced that NTPC-MAHAPREIT Green Energy, has been incorporated on 08 April 2025 as 74:26 joint venture of NTPC Green Energy (NGEL) and Mahatma Phule Renewable Energy and Infrastructure Technology (MAHAPREIT).
NTPC-MAHAPREIT Green Energy will be engaged in the business of developing, operating and maintaining Renewable Energy Parks including UMREPP/ RE Projects comprising of Solar/Wind/Hybrid with or without Storage up to 10 GW capacities in Maharashtra and any other state in India.
