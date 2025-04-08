Tuesday, April 08, 2025 | 08:09 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Vodafone Idea allots 3695 cr equity shares to Govt. of India

Vodafone Idea allots 3695 cr equity shares to Govt. of India

Image

Last Updated : Apr 08 2025 | 8:04 PM IST
Vodafone Idea has issued and allotted 36,95,00,00,000 equity shares of face value of Rs. 10/- each at an issue price of Rs. 10/- per equity share aggregating to Rs. 3,69,50,00,00,000/- to the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management, Government of India (acting through President of India). Post the aforesaid allotment the shareholding of the Government of India in the Company stands at 48.99% in the expanded paid up capital base of the Company.

Consequent to the aforesaid allotment of Equity Shares, the paid-up Equity Share Capital of the Company stands increased to Rs. 10,83,43,03,50,010/- comprising of 1,08,34,30,35,001 Equity Shares of the face value of Rs. 10/- each.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Samvardhana Motherson International announces incorporation of step-down subsidiary in Dubai

Samvardhana Motherson International announces incorporation of step-down subsidiary in Dubai

Axis Bank allots 56,224 equity shares under ESOP

Axis Bank allots 56,224 equity shares under ESOP

NTPC commissions 90MW Dayapar Wind Energy Project Phase-I at Dayapar, Bhuj

NTPC commissions 90MW Dayapar Wind Energy Project Phase-I at Dayapar, Bhuj

Maruti Suzuki launches updated Grand Vitara with 6 Airbags as standard & new premium features

Maruti Suzuki launches updated Grand Vitara with 6 Airbags as standard & new premium features

Jio Finance introduces digital loan against securities

Jio Finance introduces digital loan against securities

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 08 2025 | 7:45 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEPBKS vs CSK Pitch ReportLatest News LIVEGold and Silver Rate TodayBank Holiday Mahavir JayantiKKR vs LSG Live Score UpdatesPBKS vs CSK LIVE ScoreRepo Rate Cut ExpectationsIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon