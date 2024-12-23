Business Standard

Monday, December 23, 2024 | 04:40 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / NTPC Green Energy signs MoU with Dept. of Industries, Govt. of Bihar

NTPC Green Energy signs MoU with Dept. of Industries, Govt. of Bihar

Image

Last Updated : Dec 23 2024 | 4:31 PM IST

NTPC Green Energy (NGEL), a subsidiary of NTPC, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Department of Industries, Government of Bihar, during Bihar Business Connect 2024 Global Investors' Summit held on 20 December 2024, in Patna.

The MoU outlines a framework for significant investments in Bihar to establish renewable energy projects, including: Ground-mounted and floating solar installations, Battery energy storage systems, and Green hydrogen mobility initiatives etc.

The Government of Bihar will facilitate the necessary permissions, registrations, approvals, and clearances from concerned departments, agencies, and authorities to support the projects.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

CCI nod UltraTech Cement to acquire India Cements

CCI nod UltraTech Cement to acquire India Cements

Market snaps 5-day losses, Nifty tops 23,750, VIX tanks over 10%

Market snaps 5-day losses, Nifty tops 23,750, VIX tanks over 10%

Board of SKF India to consider scheme of arrangement for demerger of industrial biz

Board of SKF India to consider scheme of arrangement for demerger of industrial biz

Board of IDBI Bank to consider annual borrowing limit up to Rs 10,000 cr for FY25 and FY26

Board of IDBI Bank to consider annual borrowing limit up to Rs 10,000 cr for FY25 and FY26

All-India Consumer Price Index for industrial workers rises 5.35% on year

All-India Consumer Price Index for industrial workers rises 5.35% on year

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 23 2024 | 4:12 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMamata Machinery IPO Latest News LIVEMarket TodayGold and Silver Price Today Unimech Aerospace IPODAM Capital Advisors IPOIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon