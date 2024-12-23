Business Standard

Monday, December 23, 2024 | 04:39 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / CCI nod UltraTech Cement to acquire India Cements

CCI nod UltraTech Cement to acquire India Cements

Image

Last Updated : Dec 23 2024 | 4:31 PM IST

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) has approved the Rs 7,000 crore deal on 20 December 2024, under which UltraTech Cement will acquire a majority stake in India Cements.

Shares of Ultratech Cement rose by 0.21% to Rs 11,448.45, while India Cements surged by 8.22% to Rs 366.85 on the BSE.

Under the acquisition, the company will acquire 10,13,91,231 equity shares of Rs 10 each, representing 32.72% of the equity share capital of India Cements held by the promoters, members of the promoter group, and other shareholders.

In addition, the CCI also approved the companys open offer to acquire up to 8,05,73,273 equity shares (26% of the equity share capital) at a price of Rs 390 per share from the public shareholders of India Cements.

 

On 28 July2024, the companys board had announced the acquisition of a 32.72% stake in India Cements from promoters and their associates in Rs 3,954-crore deal, which would expand its footprint in the highly competitive and fast-growing southern cement market. Besides, Ultratech had also announced Rs 3,142.35 crore open offer to acquire 26% share of India Cements from its shareholders.

The principal business of India Cements is the manufacturing and sale of cement and cement-related products.

UltraTech Cement is the cement flagship company of the Aditya Birla Group. It is the third largest cement producer in the world, outside of China, with a consolidated grey cement capacity of 154.86 mtpa.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Market snaps 5-day losses, Nifty tops 23,750, VIX tanks over 10%

Market snaps 5-day losses, Nifty tops 23,750, VIX tanks over 10%

Board of SKF India to consider scheme of arrangement for demerger of industrial biz

Board of SKF India to consider scheme of arrangement for demerger of industrial biz

Board of IDBI Bank to consider annual borrowing limit up to Rs 10,000 cr for FY25 and FY26

Board of IDBI Bank to consider annual borrowing limit up to Rs 10,000 cr for FY25 and FY26

All-India Consumer Price Index for industrial workers rises 5.35% on year

All-India Consumer Price Index for industrial workers rises 5.35% on year

Eco Recycling hits the roof as board OKs raising Rs 500 cr via QIP

Eco Recycling hits the roof as board OKs raising Rs 500 cr via QIP

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 23 2024 | 3:41 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMamata Machinery IPO Latest News LIVEMarket TodayGold and Silver Price Today Unimech Aerospace IPODAM Capital Advisors IPOIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon