Motilal Oswal Wealth standalone net profit declines 4.25% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 3.29% to Rs 170.37 croreNet profit of Motilal Oswal Wealth declined 4.25% to Rs 72.33 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 75.54 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 3.29% to Rs 170.37 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 164.94 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 26.79% to Rs 151.38 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 119.39 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 32.74% to Rs 488.40 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 367.93 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales170.37164.94 3 488.40367.93 33 OPM %61.5463.71 -44.8847.20 - PBDT98.8398.52 0 198.58155.99 27 PBT98.3798.14 0 197.03154.56 27 NP72.3375.54 -4 151.38119.39 27
