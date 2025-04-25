Tata Technologies consolidated net profit rises 20.12% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 1.18% to Rs 1285.65 croreNet profit of Tata Technologies rose 20.12% to Rs 188.87 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 157.24 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 1.18% to Rs 1285.65 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1301.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit declined 0.36% to Rs 676.95 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 679.37 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 1.00% to Rs 5168.45 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 5117.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales1285.651301.05 -1 5168.455117.20 1 OPM %18.1618.44 -18.0718.39 - PBDT289.24259.75 11 1042.611037.92 0 PBT258.09230.79 12 921.40932.05 -1 NP188.87157.24 20 676.95679.37 0
