NTPC Ltd down for fifth straight session

NTPC Ltd down for fifth straight session

Last Updated : Jun 04 2025 | 1:50 PM IST

NTPC Ltd is quoting at Rs 328, down 0.08% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 3.81% in last one year as compared to a 8.76% rally in NIFTY and a 7.86% fall in the Nifty Energy index.

NTPC Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 328, down 0.08% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.24% on the day, quoting at 24602.35. The Sensex is at 80946.74, up 0.26%.NTPC Ltd has lost around 5.91% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which NTPC Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 3.14% in last one month and is currently quoting at 35549.6, up 0.34% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 101.79 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 142.71 lakh shares in last one month.

 

The benchmark June futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 330.1, up 0.05% on the day. NTPC Ltd tumbled 3.81% in last one year as compared to a 8.76% rally in NIFTY and a 7.86% fall in the Nifty Energy index.

The PE of the stock is 16.2 based on TTM earnings ending March 25.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

GE Vernova T&D India Ltd rises for third straight session

Abbott India Ltd gains for fifth session

RBI launches five-part documentary series titled 'RBI Unlocked: Beyond the Rupee'

IDFC First Bank update on fund raise

Nifty above 24,550; IT shares in demand

First Published: Jun 04 2025 | 1:35 PM IST

