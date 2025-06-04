Wednesday, June 04, 2025 | 01:52 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
GE Vernova T&D India Ltd rises for third straight session

Image

Last Updated : Jun 04 2025 | 1:50 PM IST

GE Vernova T&D India Ltd is quoting at Rs 2395, up 2.35% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 87.05% in last one year as compared to a 8.74% slide in NIFTY and a 7.97% slide in the Nifty Energy index.

GE Vernova T&D India Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 2395, up 2.35% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.23% on the day, quoting at 24598.05. The Sensex is at 80954.84, up 0.27%. GE Vernova T&D India Ltd has gained around 49.42% in last one month.

 

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which GE Vernova T&D India Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 3.01% in last one month and is currently quoting at 35549.6, up 0.22% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 2.89 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 6.66 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 98.55 based on TTM earnings ending March 25.

First Published: Jun 04 2025 | 1:05 PM IST

