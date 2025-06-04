Abbott India Ltd gains for fifth session

Abbott India Ltd is quoting at Rs 31185, up 0.16% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 13.51% in last one year as compared to a 8.75% jump in NIFTY and a 10.84% jump in the Nifty Pharma.
Abbott India Ltd gained for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 31185, up 0.16% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.24% on the day, quoting at 24600.6. The Sensex is at 80971.74, up 0.29%. Abbott India Ltd has gained around 1.5% in last one month.
Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Abbott India Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 1.86% in last one month and is currently quoting at 21354.2, up 0.08% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 3824 shares today, compared to the daily average of 9658 shares in last one month.
The PE of the stock is 46.66 based on TTM earnings ending March 25.
