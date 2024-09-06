Business Standard
NTPC Ltd drops for fifth straight session

NTPC Ltd drops for fifth straight session

Last Updated : Sep 06 2024 | 2:04 PM IST
NTPC Ltd is quoting at Rs 396.2, down 1.75% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 69.24% in last one year as compared to a 26.04% rally in NIFTY and a 55.92% spurt in the Nifty Energy index.
NTPC Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 396.2, down 1.75% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 1.12% on the day, quoting at 24863.45. The Sensex is at 81221.43, down 1.19%.NTPC Ltd has eased around 4.83% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which NTPC Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 2.77% in last one month and is currently quoting at 42911.6, down 1.67% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 106.31 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 133.34 lakh shares in last one month.
The benchmark September futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 398.3, down 1.79% on the day. NTPC Ltd jumped 69.24% in last one year as compared to a 26.04% rally in NIFTY and a 55.92% spurt in the Nifty Energy index.
The PE of the stock is 21.84 based on TTM earnings ending June 24.
First Published: Sep 06 2024 | 1:35 PM IST

