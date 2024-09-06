Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd down for fifth straight session

Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd is quoting at Rs 308.65, down 0.88% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 69.82% in last one year as compared to a 26.04% rally in NIFTY and a 55.92% spurt in the Nifty Energy index.

Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 308.65, down 0.88% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 1.12% on the day, quoting at 24863.45. The Sensex is at 81221.43, down 1.19%. Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd has lost around 6.21% in last one month. Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 2.77% in last one month and is currently quoting at 42911.6, down 1.67% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 204.06 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 208.69 lakh shares in last one month.