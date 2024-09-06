Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd down for fifth straight session

Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd is quoting at Rs 326.25, down 1.51% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 69.26% in last one year as compared to a 26.04% rally in NIFTY and a 55.92% spurt in the Nifty Energy index.

Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 326.25, down 1.51% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 1.12% on the day, quoting at 24863.45. The Sensex is at 81221.43, down 1.19%.Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd has lost around 7.33% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 2.77% in last one month and is currently quoting at 42911.6, down 1.67% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 142.59 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 114.85 lakh shares in last one month.