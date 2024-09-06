Eicher Motors Ltd down for fifth straight session

Eicher Motors Ltd is quoting at Rs 4754.95, down 0.94% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 39.75% in last one year as compared to a 26.04% rally in NIFTY and a 59.61% spurt in the Nifty Auto index.

Eicher Motors Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 4754.95, down 0.94% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 1.12% on the day, quoting at 24863.45. The Sensex is at 81221.43, down 1.19%.Eicher Motors Ltd has added around 3.43% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Eicher Motors Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 2.38% in last one month and is currently quoting at 25835.3, down 1.18% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 1.85 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 5.08 lakh shares in last one month.