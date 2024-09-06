TVS Motor Company Ltd eases for fifth straight session

TVS Motor Company Ltd is quoting at Rs 2758.05, down 0.13% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 86.38% in last one year as compared to a 26.04% rally in NIFTY and a 59.61% spurt in the Nifty Auto index.

TVS Motor Company Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 2758.05, down 0.13% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 1.12% on the day, quoting at 24863.45. The Sensex is at 81221.43, down 1.19%.TVS Motor Company Ltd has gained around 7.13% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which TVS Motor Company Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 2.38% in last one month and is currently quoting at 25835.3, down 1.18% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 4.39 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 10.45 lakh shares in last one month.