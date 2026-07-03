NTPC Ltd soars 0.22%, up for fifth straight session

NTPC Ltd is quoting at Rs 359.05, up 0.22% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 7.02% in last one year as compared to a 4.38% drop in NIFTY and a 7.49% drop in the Nifty Energy.

NTPC Ltd gained for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 359.05, up 0.22% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.7% on the day, quoting at 24345.55. The Sensex is at 78046.59, up 0.7%. NTPC Ltd has slipped around 2.01% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which NTPC Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 2.97% in last one month and is currently quoting at 39707, down 1.16% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 41.05 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 146.57 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark July futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 360.25, up 0.26% on the day. NTPC Ltd is up 7.02% in last one year as compared to a 4.38% drop in NIFTY and a 7.49% drop in the Nifty Energy index.

The PE of the stock is 15 based on TTM earnings ending March 26.