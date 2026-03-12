NTPC Ltd soars 1.82%

NTPC Ltd is quoting at Rs 386.8, up 1.82% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 16.54% in last one year as compared to a 5.92% spurt in NIFTY and a 16.88% spurt in the Nifty Energy index.

NTPC Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 386.8, up 1.82% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.61% on the day, quoting at 23722.1. The Sensex is at 76393.47, down 0.61%. NTPC Ltd has risen around 6.56% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which NTPC Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 3.04% in last one month and is currently quoting at 36138.5, up 1.82% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 102.27 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 114.53 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark March futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 387.45, up 1.89% on the day.

The PE of the stock is 18.25 based on TTM earnings ending December 25.

