Suzlon Energy Ltd gains for third straight session

Suzlon Energy Ltd is quoting at Rs 43.05, up 3.44% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 21.12% in last one year as compared to a 5.92% jump in NIFTY and a 16.88% jump in the Nifty Energy index.

Suzlon Energy Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 43.05, up 3.44% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.61% on the day, quoting at 23722.1. The Sensex is at 76393.47, down 0.61%. Suzlon Energy Ltd has slipped around 5.74% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Suzlon Energy Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 3.04% in last one month and is currently quoting at 36138.5, up 1.82% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 576.64 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 619.82 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark March futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 43.11, up 3.46% on the day. Suzlon Energy Ltd is down 21.12% in last one year as compared to a 5.92% jump in NIFTY and a 16.88% jump in the Nifty Energy index.

The PE of the stock is 18.17 based on TTM earnings ending December 25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News