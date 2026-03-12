Reliance Power Ltd soars 3.98%, Gains for third straight session

Reliance Power Ltd is quoting at Rs 23.77, up 3.98% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 28.81% in last one year as compared to a 5.92% gain in NIFTY and a 16.88% gain in the Nifty Energy index.

Reliance Power Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 23.77, up 3.98% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.61% on the day, quoting at 23722.1. The Sensex is at 76393.47, down 0.61%. Reliance Power Ltd has dropped around 11.31% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Reliance Power Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 3.04% in last one month and is currently quoting at 36138.5, up 1.82% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 520.24 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 387.37 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 0 based on TTM earnings ending December 25.

