Gujarat Gas Ltd up for third straight session

Gujarat Gas Ltd is quoting at Rs 401.35, up 2.65% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 3.56% in last one year as compared to a 5.92% jump in NIFTY and a 16.88% jump in the Nifty Energy index.

Gujarat Gas Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 401.35, up 2.65% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.61% on the day, quoting at 23722.1. The Sensex is at 76393.47, down 0.61%. Gujarat Gas Ltd has slipped around 5.43% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Gujarat Gas Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 3.04% in last one month and is currently quoting at 36138.5, up 1.82% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 174.98 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 10.56 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 23.19 based on TTM earnings ending December 25.

