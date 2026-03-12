SJVN Ltd up for third straight session

SJVN Ltd is quoting at Rs 72.35, up 2.58% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 15.3% in last one year as compared to a 5.92% jump in NIFTY and a 16.88% jump in the Nifty Energy index.

SJVN Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 72.35, up 2.58% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.61% on the day, quoting at 23722.1. The Sensex is at 76393.47, down 0.61%. SJVN Ltd has slipped around 5.63% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which SJVN Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 3.04% in last one month and is currently quoting at 36138.5, up 1.82% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 58.08 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 42.67 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 30.38 based on TTM earnings ending December 25.

