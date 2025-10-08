Wednesday, October 08, 2025 | 08:07 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Aditya Birla Capital unveils AI-powered features on ABCD Platform

Aditya Birla Capital unveils AI-powered features on ABCD Platform

Last Updated : Oct 08 2025 | 8:04 PM IST

At Global Fintech Fest 2025

Aditya Birla Capital announced the launch of a suite of AI-powered features and innovations on its flagship omnichannel D2C platform - ABCD at the Global Fintech Fest 2025. This is in line with its mission of simplifying finance and delivering hyper-personalized, intelligent and seamless customer experiences across all channels.

Aditya Birla Capital was among the earliest adopters of AI. It set up an enterprise-wide Gen AI Centre of Excellence in 2023 to build scalable applications across businesses and drive impact on customer experience, capacity and cost. In only 18 months, it deployed over 22 live Gen AI use-cases and rapidly scaled innovations to drive growth, productivity, engagement and experience.

 

Pankaj Gadgil, Head - Digital Platforms and Payments Strategy, Aditya Birla Capital said, Digital transformation is a strategic differentiator for us at ABCL. While few financial institutions have moved beyond proof-of-concept to full-scale deployment of Gen AI applications, we are proud to be among the first movers deploying it at scale. Our vision is to build a future-ready, scalable enterprise that puts intelligence, foresight, and customer centricity at the heart of everything we do. Through our AI-first strategy, we are reimagining customer journeys, innovating product offerings, automating underwriting, and enhancing service delivery to boost productivity, reduce costs, and scale efficiently. These efforts are helping us to deliver seamless customer experiences and unlock ustainable, long-term growth across our businesses.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Oct 08 2025 | 7:49 PM IST

