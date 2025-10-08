Wednesday, October 08, 2025 | 08:06 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Pace Digitek wins O&M contract of Rs 185.87 cr

Pace Digitek wins O&M contract of Rs 185.87 cr

Image

Last Updated : Oct 08 2025 | 8:04 PM IST

From Tata Teleservices

Pace Digitek announced the award of an operation and maintenance (O&M) contract valued at Rs185.87 crore from Tata Teleservices starting October 2025.

This entrusts Pace Digitek with full O&M responsibilities for the complete Managed Services including Outside Plant (OSP) Fiber Network Field Operations and Inside Plant (ISP) Operations across five Indian statesAndhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Kerala, and Tamil Nadu. The contract is for an initial term of 3.5 years, with the possibility of extension upon mutual agreement.

First Published: Oct 08 2025 | 7:53 PM IST

