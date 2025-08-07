Thursday, August 07, 2025 | 09:05 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nutricircle reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.03 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Nutricircle reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.03 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Aug 07 2025 | 9:04 AM IST

Sales reported at Rs 2.19 crore

Net profit of Nutricircle reported to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.37 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales reported to Rs 2.19 crore in the quarter ended June 2025. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales2.190 0 OPM %1.370 -PBDT0.03-0.37 LP PBT0.03-0.37 LP NP0.03-0.37 LP

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Aug 07 2025 | 7:35 AM IST

