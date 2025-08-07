IB Infotech Enterprises standalone net profit rises 174.19% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 2.99% to Rs 2.27 croreNet profit of IB Infotech Enterprises rose 174.19% to Rs 0.85 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.31 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 2.99% to Rs 2.27 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 2.34 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales2.272.34 -3 OPM %52.4221.79 -PBDT1.150.49 135 PBT1.130.42 169 NP0.850.31 174
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content