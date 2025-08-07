Thursday, August 07, 2025 | 09:05 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / IB Infotech Enterprises standalone net profit rises 174.19% in the June 2025 quarter

IB Infotech Enterprises standalone net profit rises 174.19% in the June 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Aug 07 2025 | 9:04 AM IST

Sales decline 2.99% to Rs 2.27 crore

Net profit of IB Infotech Enterprises rose 174.19% to Rs 0.85 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.31 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 2.99% to Rs 2.27 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 2.34 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales2.272.34 -3 OPM %52.4221.79 -PBDT1.150.49 135 PBT1.130.42 169 NP0.850.31 174

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Vikas Wsp reports standalone net loss of Rs 8.78 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Vikas Wsp reports standalone net loss of Rs 8.78 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Adani Power receives LoI for setting up 2400 MW thermal power project in Bihar

Adani Power receives LoI for setting up 2400 MW thermal power project in Bihar

Stock Alert: Hero Motocorp, Trent, Raymond, Sula Vineyards, Raymond Lifestyle, Fortis Healthcare

Stock Alert: Hero Motocorp, Trent, Raymond, Sula Vineyards, Raymond Lifestyle, Fortis Healthcare

Puravankara's arm secures LoI worth Rs 83.51 cr from Krishil WhiteAlpha

Puravankara's arm secures LoI worth Rs 83.51 cr from Krishil WhiteAlpha

Thyrocare Technologies announces appointment of Rahul Guha as MD and CEO

Thyrocare Technologies announces appointment of Rahul Guha as MD and CEO

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 07 2025 | 7:35 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayTrent Q1 Results ReviewGold and Silver Rate TodayQ1 Result TodayPakistan Upcoming Cricket MatchesUttarkashi Flood UpdatesAll Time Plastics IPOUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon