Liberty Shoes standalone net profit declines 28.54% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 10.81% to Rs 172.79 croreNet profit of Liberty Shoes declined 28.54% to Rs 3.33 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 4.66 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 10.81% to Rs 172.79 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 155.93 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales172.79155.93 11 OPM %9.2410.31 -PBDT12.3313.14 -6 PBT4.486.59 -32 NP3.334.66 -29
