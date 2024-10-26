Nuvama Wealth & Investment standalone net profit declines 11.32% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 15.50% to Rs 412.51 croreNet profit of Nuvama Wealth & Investment declined 11.32% to Rs 35.34 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 39.85 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 15.50% to Rs 412.51 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 357.15 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales412.51357.15 16 OPM %32.6034.14 -PBDT57.4260.78 -6 PBT47.5853.26 -11 NP35.3439.85 -11
