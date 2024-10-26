ICICI Bank consolidated net profit rises 18.83% in the September 2024 quarter

Total Operating Income rise 18.97% to Rs 46325.78 croreNet profit of ICICI Bank rose 18.83% to Rs 12947.77 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 10896.13 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Total Operating Income rose 18.97% to Rs 46325.78 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 38938.08 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Total Operating Income46325.7838938.08 19 OPM %30.4536.93 -PBDT18541.6515159.68 22 PBT18541.6515159.68 22 NP12947.7710896.13 19
