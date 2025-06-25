Nuvama Wealth & Investment standalone net profit rises 78.62% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 16.56% to Rs 482.03 croreNet profit of Nuvama Wealth & Investment rose 78.62% to Rs 66.82 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 37.41 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 16.56% to Rs 482.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 413.54 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 7.14% to Rs 190.38 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 177.70 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 13.69% to Rs 1683.70 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1481.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales482.03413.54 17 1683.701481.01 14 OPM %36.0231.15 -35.0735.56 - PBDT100.2759.31 69 295.47269.63 10 PBT89.6950.36 78 255.55238.44 7 NP66.8237.41 79 190.38177.70 7
