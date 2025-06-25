Deutsche Investment India Pvt standalone net profit declines 68.92% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 3.18% to Rs 68.57 croreNet profit of Deutsche Investment India Pvt declined 68.92% to Rs 15.67 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 50.42 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 3.18% to Rs 68.57 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 70.82 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit declined 40.05% to Rs 44.34 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 73.96 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 13.03% to Rs 282.02 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 249.51 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales68.5770.82 -3 282.02249.51 13 OPM %90.19156.44 -77.93100.21 - PBDT20.6367.32 -69 59.4199.14 -40 PBT20.6367.31 -69 59.3899.10 -40 NP15.6750.42 -69 44.3473.96 -40
