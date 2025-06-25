Wednesday, June 25, 2025 | 09:05 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bajel Projects bags large order to establish substation

Bajel Projects bags large order to establish substation

Last Updated : Jun 25 2025 | 9:04 AM IST

Bajel Projects has secured a large order from a leading private player in the energy and power transmission sector to establish substation.

As per the companys classification, the value of a Large contract lies between Rs 100 crore to Rs 200 crore.

The order encompasses two key components for the establishment a 400kV GIS & 765kV AIS extension substation, the first part of the order involves the supply of all the EHV equipment with mandatory spares, tools, tackles and auxiliaries and the second component covers the service orders for ETC (erection, testing and commissioning) and civil works of all the materials/equipment and auxiliaries.

 

The order is expected to be completed within 18 months from the date of issuance of notification of award.

Rajesh Ganesh, MD & CEO of Bajel Projects, stated, "We are extremely pleased to secure this large order from a prominent private player in the energy and power transmission sector. This project underscores our robust capabilities in delivering large‐scale substation infrastructure. It reflects the trust our clients place in our expertise and commitment to quality.

Bajel Projects (BPL) is a leading company in the business of power infrastructure, with a strong presence in the power transmission and power distribution sectors.

The companys net profit fell 31.82% to Rs 4.82 crore in Q4 FY25 as against Rs 7.07 crore posted in Q4 FY24. Revenue from operations surged 63.84% to Rs 801.43 crore in Q4 FY25 as against Rs 489.16 crore in the same period last year.

The counter rallied 4.98% to settle at Rs 220.25 on the BSE.

First Published: Jun 25 2025 | 8:40 AM IST

