Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nuvama Wealth Management allots 30,780 equity shares under ESOS

Nuvama Wealth Management allots 30,780 equity shares under ESOS

Last Updated : Feb 19 2025 | 2:31 PM IST
Nuvama Wealth Management has allotted 30,780 equity shares of the face value of Rs. 10 each, fully paid-up, to the employee(s) on exercise of stock options under Employee Stock Option Scheme(s) of the Company.

Upon allotment, the equity share capital of the Company stands increased from 3,58,88,552 equity shares to 3,59,19,332 equity shares of the face value of Rs. 10/- each.

First Published: Feb 19 2025 | 2:21 PM IST

