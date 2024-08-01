Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Nuvoco Vistas Corporation consolidated net profit declines 80.36% in the June 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Aug 01 2024 | 9:05 AM IST
Sales decline 6.02% to Rs 2636.48 crore
Net profit of Nuvoco Vistas Corporation declined 80.36% to Rs 2.84 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 14.46 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 6.02% to Rs 2636.48 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 2805.50 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales2636.482805.50 -6 OPM %13.0213.99 -PBDT221.29267.40 -17 PBT5.0923.71 -79 NP2.8414.46 -80
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty may open higher, GIFT Nifty up 100 pts; ITC, TaMo Q1 numbers today

Harris calls Trump's false claims about race divisive, disrespectful

LIVE news updates: Kerala CM Vijayan to chair all-party meeting on Wayanad landslides

China's Communist Party expels ex-CNPC chairman for discipline violations

Ceigall India IPO opens tomorrow; GMP, price band, key details to know

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 01 2024 | 7:25 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayParis Olympics 2024 LIVEParliament Season LIVEBank Holiday ListLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayIsmail Haniyeh AssassinationOlympics 2024 Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon