National Peroxide standalone net profit rises 12.39% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 6.95% to Rs 73.99 croreNet profit of National Peroxide rose 12.39% to Rs 5.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 4.52 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 6.95% to Rs 73.99 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 79.52 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales73.9979.52 -7 OPM %13.8012.71 -PBDT11.6710.82 8 PBT6.816.08 12 NP5.084.52 12
