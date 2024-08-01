Sri KPR Industries consolidated net profit rises 354.39% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 4.79% to Rs 2.78 croreNet profit of Sri KPR Industries rose 354.39% to Rs 2.59 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.57 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 4.79% to Rs 2.78 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 2.92 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales2.782.92 -5 OPM %58.9940.41 -PBDT3.411.85 84 PBT2.670.86 210 NP2.590.57 354
